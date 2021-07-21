Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA stats best players history

Anyone privileged who has witnessed the NBA Finals 2021 he will never be able to forget the collective deed of Milwaukee bucks coming back from a 0-2 deficit against Phoenix suns, but especially, the level of play, character and leadership of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP has shown that he is an absolute leader and that his game can undergo chameleon adaptations with the goal of maximum triumph. The great dream of the Greek was to win a ring and not only has he won it, but he has deserved it with truly amazing displays of power. We review the NBA statistics, provided by Stat Muse, which show his greatness and place him as one of the best players in the history of basketball.

Amazing individual hits

At 26 years old, the Greek already has a track record in which it is difficult to find something without getting. Twice MVP, NBA Champion, Finals MVP, Best Defender of the Year, Most Improved Player, 5 times All Star, 5 times in the NBA All-Star Five and 4 times in the NBA Defensive Quintet. First player in NBA history to win MIP, MVP, DPOY and Finals MVP First player in history to average more than 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists with 60% shooting from the field in a few NBA Finals First player in history to finish an NBA Finals game with 50 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks Seventh player in history to score 50 points in an NBA Finals game. The others are Bob Pettit, Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry, Jerry West, Michael Jordan, and Lebron James.

Impact on decisive moments during the NBA Finals 2021

Each of the 6 games of these NBA Finals 2021 have become demonstrations of power on the part of the Greek, who left his skin in each action and broke records hardly imaginable at other times. The Milwaukee Bucks comeback cannot be understood without their good work and defiance of history, but even in the two games they lost to the Phoenix Suns, Giannis achieved impressive and resounding successes:

Game 1: 20 points and 17 rebounds while injured Game 2: 42 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists Game 3: 41 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists Game 4: Decisive cap that is one of the great images in NBA history Game 5: Alley-hoop key to the final triumph at the height of Game 6: 50 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks