Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves the game with serious injury

The Milwaukee Bucks player, Giannis Antetokounmpo left the party with grave injury on his left knee in the NBA.

Injuries have played an important role in the 2020-21 season of the NBA and, unfortunately, they continue on Tuesday. While Game 4 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a nasty injury on the knee that left State Farm Arena silent.

Giannis Antetokounmpo He stayed on the floor for several minutes before his brother Thanasis helped him off the court into the NBA.

