Giannis Antetokounmpo joins LeBron James in incredible record

The Milwauke Bucks player, Giannis Antetokoumpo he joined to Lebron James in magnificent record on Playoffs against the Miami Heat in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokoumpo is the other player in the NBA to pate de Lebron James in getting 35 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in 35 minutes or less for two consecutive games in Playoffs.

The center Giannnis Antetokounmpo did it against the Miami Heat team in the second game of the playoffs of the NBA last Monday night.

Here the data:

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 5th career playoff game with 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes or less. The only other player with more than one such game all-time is LeBron James (2 games) h / t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/Ty6rQXLLh2 – ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 25, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo He continues to show his great capacity as a player, this time he equaled one of the best players in the history of the NBA, Lebron James.

In the game Giannis Antetokoumpo scored a number of 31 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists in 30 minutes in the NBA.