Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I thought I was going to be out for a year”

Giannis Antetokounmpo He was injured in the fourth game of the Western Conference finals and, after missing two and a half games, returned yesterday in the first game of the NBA finals (loss of Milwaukee bucks in view of Phoenix suns). The Greek, who finished the game with 20 points and 17 rebounds, and who is obviously not in his best physical condition, has assured after the defeat that after injuring himself he thought he was missing a lot of time: “I thought he was going to be out for a year “.

Instead, he has managed to return to the courts just a week later. We will see if his body is able to endure a final series to seven games. This is how he told his way after the defeat: “It was hard. I had to do my best to return. Listen to the doctors. Perform the correct treatment and take care of my body and support my teammates. Now I am back.”

Giannis hyperextended his left knee against the Hawks and has really had a hard time the last few days: “I couldn’t walk, and my knee was twice the size. The next day after the MRI, they told me I was fine. ‘Thanks god’.

The future

Regarding his current state, Anteto makes it clear that he is not in his best moment and that he hopes to feel better in the second game.

His coach Mike Budenholzer spoke of him like this: “He trained well before the game. The first thing to do is listen to him and he felt good. He has improved in recent days. You have to give him credit for what he is doing. It is incredible that has played Game 1 of the series. “