Giannis Antetokounmpo holds donkey party against Nets

Milwauke Bucks player, Giannis Antetokounmpo in match number 3 of the series against Brooklyn nets made several donkeos spectacular in the NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks entered Game 3 prepared to play after an embarrassing 39-point loss in Game 2 against the Brooklyn nets. Giannis Antetokounmpo had to set the tone and did it from the beginning when he attacked the Nets and threw a massive hammer on Blake Griffin.

Here the videos:

GIANNIS DOWN THE LANE 🔨 Bucks open on a 9-0 run pic.twitter.com/YeT4NbpgoD – ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 10, 2021

Giannis’ dunk had Milwaukee FIRED UP‼ ️ pic.twitter.com/qpybN409jq – ESPN (@espn) June 10, 2021

Giannis throws down his third hammer of the game 😳 13 points and countingpic.twitter.com/gE3SfoSPgA – ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 11, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks kept attacking, led by the two-time MVP of the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and surprised the Nets From the beginning. Coming back from a 3-0 deficit is nearly impossible, as no NBA team in history has.

So Milwaukee knows how important this game is, as they hope to go one more step to close the series. So far so good for Milwaukee.