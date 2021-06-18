Giannis Antetokounmpo gives up triple to beat Brooklyn Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo took over the reins of Milwaukee bucks, although he did it in an alternative way, being very aggressive in the face of the rim and giving up shooting triples, something that had not happened in the playoffs for 3 years. “When I enjoy the game the most is when I am very aggressive and attack the paint because that allows me to find open teammates. It is important that everyone gets involved to win this tie and that is what I looked for today by giving up the triple,” said one on ESPN. man who will be key in the seventh game that decides the series against Brooklyn nets.