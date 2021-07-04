Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated Khris Middleton’s top big basket

The Milwaukee Bucks player, Giannis Antetokounmpo he went crazy with excitement after an intense play from his partner Khris middleton against Atlanta Hawks in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo I celebrate very well a play of Khris middleton getting a foul is very difficult in the NBA.

Here the video:

Giannis Antetokounmpo Game after game shows that he is one of the players who has earned being the leader of the Milwaukee Bucks team, giving himself to respect on and off the court in the NBA.

It is possible that Giannis Antetokounmpo play Game 7 if necessary in the playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks at the NBA.