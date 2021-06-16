Giannis Antetokounmpo angry, challenges Kevin Durant for game 6

The Milwaukee Bucks player, Giannis Antetokounmpo it’s found annoyed after game number 5 and reveal that he wants to defend Kevin Durant in game 6 of the series in the Playoffs of the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo apparently he is annoyed to see how Kevin Durant was the player who showed his face for the Brooklyn Nets team when they trailed by almost 20 points in the second half of the game in the NBA.

Kevin Durant I practically outwitted every player in the whole Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the series.

The center Giannis Antetokounmpo on the defense of Kevin Durant in game 6 “I want to take on the challenge.”

Here the data:

Giannis on guarding KD in game 6 “I want to take on the challenge.” – Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) June 16, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo has the fundamentals to be able to mark Kevin Durant in the next game of the series of the Playoffs.

At the match Kevin Durant became the first player in the history of the Playoffs of the NBA with a total of 45 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.