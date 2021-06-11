Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton’s all-time record in Game 3 against the Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo Y Khris middleton they broke an all-time record yesterday in an NBA playoff game. Between the two of them, they scored 79% of the Milwaukee Bucks points in the victory against the Brooklyn Nets (nothing more and nothing less than 68 of the 86 points with which their team finished). Middleton contributed 35 and Anteto went to 33. If Jrue Holiday had not made the decisive basket at the end, we could say that they were alone in attack.

