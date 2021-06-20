Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, a pair of records after Game 7 between Bucks and Nets

Milwaukee Bucks has managed to beat Brooklyn Nets in Game 7 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs after a historic match between the two Eastern Conference teams. Those of Wisconsin have managed to prevail to a performance of 48 points of Kevin Durant thanks to his star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, which has reached quarantine.

Beyond the outcome of the match, both Antetokounmpo and Durant have gone down in history, each in their own way, after their respective individual performances:

Giannis Antetokounmpo – First player in history to record 40+ PTS, 10+ REB and 5+ AST (40-13-5) in a Game 7 win (Jerry West and Tim Duncan did it but did not win their match). Kevin Durant: highest all-time score in a Game 7 NBA playoffs (48).