Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler shook their teams with tremendous falls

The two superstars of the NBA, Jimmy Butler Y Giannis Antetokounmpo made their teams tremble with slight fall in the NBA which were of minimal gravity in the same place of the body.

Jimmy Butler In an offensive that decided to attack the basket, he received a foul when he was well elevated, which fell in a somewhat incidental way, since he received all the blow to his right wrist in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo He was also the other player who received a blow to his right hand which affected a little, but nothing seriously, since both could continue to have action in the first game of the playoffs of the NBA.

Here the video:

Giannis and Jimmy Butler both shaken up on the same play. Hoping both are ok 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com / yjom0m7nx7 – ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 22, 2021

It would be very bad news if these two players, which are the two who stand out the best of both teams, were to be injured by this injury in the first game of the playoffs of the NBA among them.

Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo Y Jimmy Butler both continued in piggy until the end of the match of the NBA.