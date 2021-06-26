in NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo, after the great victory of the Bucks in Game 2: “We know what we have to do”

The Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021 between Milwaukee bucks and the Atlanta Hawks are red hot. The Wisconsin franchise has managed to put the 1-1 in the tie after overwhelming Nate McMillan’s men in a great collective performance where the best has returned to be Giannis Antetokounmpo (25 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and two steals).

The Greek was very forceful in the post-game press conference, where he assured that his Bucks are aware of the work to be done to reach the NBA Finals: “We know what we have to do. Everyone knew we had to come here to win the second game. I think we got it from the first possession of the game.

