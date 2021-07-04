Giannis Antetokounmpo advised his teammates for game 6

The Milwaukee Bucks player, Giannis Antetokounmpo was caught on camera advising to the classmates of his team in game number 6 of the series in the NBA.
After Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out for game number 66 of the conference final series against the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA, even so he was able to help his teammates in the key game of the series of the Playoffs.
In moments of the first half, Giannis Antetokounmpo proved he is a leader by giving directions to Bobby Portis in the middle of the game in the NBA.
Here the video:
Giannis providing @Bucks leadership from the sideline in Game 6! #ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/1JNvzYOGeg
– NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2021
Portis is the player who is playing the role of the Greek beast Giannis Antetokounmpo in the starting five of the Milwaukee Bucks, so his participation in game number 6 of the series against the Atlanta Hawks is extremely important in the operation of the team.