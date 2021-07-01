in NBA

Giannis Antetokoounmpo does not suffer serious injury: Doubt for Game 5 between Bucks and Hawks

There is no structural damage to the left knee of Giannis Antetokounmpo. It seems that the ligaments are fine, but we do not know if the player suffers some type of less serious injury that could prevent him from playing Game 5 of the Eastern Finals between Bucks and Hawks or even some other game. For now, it is a doubt for this next morning. We will see …

