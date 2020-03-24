Gianni Infantino: “The coronavirus is an opportunity to reform football with fewer games”

With the coronavirus crisis threatening the world of football in the form of an indefinite suspension and possible ERTES in clubs, the top president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, He has given an interview to the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport to assess the future of football.

Infantino was forceful: «Football risks going into recession. An assessment of the global economic impact of the crisis must be made. We do not know when we will return to normal, “he said. Nevertheless, considers that the coronavirus crisis is an opportunity for football to “reform” this sport, in order to have fewer games in competitions: «Fewer games to protect the health of the players, but more even. It is not science fiction. You have to calculate the damage, we will see how to cover it, “said the Swiss.

The new Club World Cup, key for Infantino

Gianni Infantino’s great project is the new Club World Cup format, with up to 50 teams participating in the competition. However, this tournament, scheduled for the summer of 2021, has had to be postponed to make room for the Euro Cup, which will finally be that summer of next 2021.

Infantino wanted to highlight the importance of the Club World Cup for soccer survival: «The Club World Cup and the World Cup are the only source of income for most federations. Without these tournaments, in hundreds of countries there would be no championships, no quarries, no women’s football, and no fields. Delaying the Club World Cup causes hundreds of millions of losses to FIFA and all federations ».

Therefore, after deferring his most precious asset, Infantino is going to demand compensation. According to him, the only way will be to shorten the schedules of the competitions. Infantino is optimistic: «We will speak with confederations, federations, leagues, clubs and players. Surely everyone is ready to take a step back, as we have done«.

Lastly, Infantino wanted the coronavirus crisis to become a before and an after in the transparency of football: «Soccer can’t be a Wild West where the rules don’t exist. The agent regulation is only part of a broader reform of the transfer system. Every summer about 7,000 million euros of international transfers circulate via tax havens. Every time the police or the public haciendas investigate they find something strange, “I point out. an Infantino who concluded by wishing that “we all save football together from a crisis that threatens to be irreversible”.