© Readings

Adara and Gianmarco

Adara Molinero and Gianmarco Onestini broke up their courtship overnight wrapping their relationship of comings and goings in a halo of controversy. The winner of ‘GH VIP 7’ did not take long to add a clear ingredient to the whole story: the jealousy of Italian, although he spoke just the opposite with Lecturas. She did it a few hours after their breakup, on a Deluxe Saturday, where she denied having cheated on Gianmarco and exposed a certain professional fuzz from the winner of ‘Discount Time’ towards her.

Beyond the friendship messages with Rodrigo and the photos that, always according to Adara’s version, Gianmarco asked him to delete from his Instagram profile, the Madrilenian commented that the Italian wanted to gain even more fame and have their space on television and in the networks outside the ‘brand’ Giandara ‘. Thus, Hugo Sierra’s ex assured that Gianmarco wanted to grant his own interviews, and not always accompanied by her, and that he wanted to have his own channel in Mtmad. A dream that he was able to fulfill just a few days ago.

Gianmarco has released his Mtmad channel, Maracanã, and he has done it with some very nice words to his ex to whom he has dedicated his first chapter: “I have seen videos of us in ‘GH VIP’ and it has made me remember with much affection, tenderness … moments that have been very very beautiful, unforgettable moments for me and that will not be erased by anyone, “he explained excitedly.

© Readings

Gianmarco

According to Adara, these plans of Gianmarco to work more with his image and not only as a couple or linked to it in some way was not the trigger for their breakup, but Adara did show his regret for it. Already angry, hours before the Italian left for Italy with his family, they both starred in a video on the Adara channel (which he has parked, by the way). “He didn’t want to do it,” the former big sister said at the time, assuring that the Italian’s wish was to have his own channel.

More news on MSN:

Carlota Prado affirms that the producer of ‘Big Brother’ offered her 25,000 euros

RTVE ‘fulminates’ María Casado de La Mañana de La 1