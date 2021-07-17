Gianluigi Donnarumma tattoos the Euro Cup he won with the Italian National Team

The goalkeeper of Paris Saint Germain, Gianluigi Donnarumma He was one of the key players for the Italian National Team to be crowned at Euro 2021, before this the former Milan tattooed the date and the trophy he won at Wembley Stadium.

Through your official account Instagram, the Italian archer shared an image where you can see the tattoo on the forearm.

As a token of appreciation, the goalkeeper took time to sign an image of himself to the artist and also the sketch of the Eurocup that was captured on the skin.

It should be remembered that in recent days other champions such as Ángel di María and Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez decided to tattoo the trophies they won, the first the Copa América and the second the Liga MX.

