Gianluigi Buffon returns to Parma after 20 years

The legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi buffon made his return official this Thursday, at age 43, to Parma, the team in which he opened a 26-year career in the football elite still far from over, with the “impossible” challenge of reaching the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and setting an absolute record.

Gigi Buffon, whose hiring has been announced as the return of “Superman”, as he used to compete in Parma wearing a superhero shirt under the elastic “crociata”, continues to enlarge his legend and signed a two-season contract, until June 30 of 2023.

“And now to continue enjoying,” Buffon wrote on his social networks to celebrate his return to Parma, the team in which he was from 1995 to 2001 and with which he won a UEFA Cup in 1999, before making the jump to Juventus and win everything except their “forbidden” Champions League.

The goalkeeper, who turned 43 on January 28, was free on the market after not renewing his contract with him Juventus, with whom he played the last two seasons as second goalkeeper, behind the Polish Wojciech Szczesny.

But whenever Maurizio Sarri, his coach in the 2019-2020 academic year, and Andrea Pirlo, who trained him in the last season, needed his services, “Gigi” responded on the field with high-level services, until this year was crowned protagonist, with the Super Cup and the Italian Cup.

At the end of the year, he took a few weeks to reflect on his future. He was close to hanging up his boots and retiring, as reported recently, but the desire to be a protagonist on the field of play ended up triumphing.

And finally, after rejecting proposals from clubs such as Olympiacos or Besiktas, which would allow him to play in the Champions League, he opted for a solution that guarantees him to remain in Italy, close to his family, and, at the same time, continue competing.

Parma means closing a circle for “Gigi”, who will compete again in Serie B, the Second Division, a category in which he was already in 2006 with Juventus, after the Calciopoli sports fraud scandal.

He will do so with the aim of returning to Serie A and starting as a starter in a team that, despite the decline this year, has an American property determined to invest and restore shine to one of the most traditional clubs in Italian football. .

And it is that Buffon suggested in some recent interviews an extremely complicated idea, which until a few years ago seemed impossible: to extend his career until 2022 and play the sixth World Cup of his career, an achievement never achieved in the history of football.