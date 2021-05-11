Gianluigi Buffon announces departure from Juventus and considers continuing to play

Discard renew

The legendary Gianluigi Buffon announced on Tuesday that he will not renew his contract with Juventus Turin and will say goodbye to the Italian club at the end of the season. The 43-year-old Italian goalkeeper has accumulated almost 700 games with ‘Vecchia Signora’ in a total of 18 seasons with the Bianconero team.

In an interview with BeIN Sports, Buffon has left the door open to continue his sports career with another team. It is the second time that the goalkeeper has left Juventus. In the summer of 2018 he left during a campaign for PSG to return to Juventus a year later.

“My future is clear: this year this beautiful and very long experience with Juve will be closed definitively. I will retire if I do not find a situation that gives me new incentives to play, or to live a new life experience. I think I have him given everything to Juventus, and I have received everything. More than this cannot be done. We have reached the end of a cycle and it is right that I continue on my way, “said Gianluigi Buffon.

Homepage