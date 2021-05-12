Gianluigi Buffon announces departure from Juventus and considers continuing to play

Among the most expensive doormen

The legendary Gianluigi Buffon announced on Tuesday that he will not renew his contract with Juventus Turin and will say goodbye to the Italian club at the end of the season. The 43-year-old goalkeeper has accumulated almost 700 games with ‘Vecchia Signora’ in a total of 18 seasons with the Bianconero team.

In an interview with BeIN Sports, Buffon has left the door open to continue his sports career with another team. It is the second time that the goalkeeper has left Juventus, after he left for PSG in the summer of 2018 and ended up returning to Turin a year later.

“My future is clear: this year this beautiful and very long experience with Juve will be closed definitively. I will retire if I do not find a situation that gives me new incentives to play, or to live a new life experience. I think I have given everything to Juventus, and I have received everything. More than this cannot be done. We have reached the end of a cycle and it is right that I continue on my way, “said Gianluigi Buffon.

The 50 greatest legends in Transfermarkt history

50 Vincent Kompany – Belgium – RSC Anderlecht, Hamburger SV, Manchester City

& copy imago images

View player profile

48 Lilian Thuram – France – AS Monaco, AC Parma, Juventus, FC Barcelona

& copy imago images

View player profile

47 Robin van Persie – Netherlands – Feyenoord, Arsenal, Manchester United, Fenerbahce

& copy imago images

View player profile

46 Rio Ferdinand – England – West Ham, Bournemouth, Leeds, Manchester United, Queens Park Rangers

& copy imago images

View player profile

45 Luka Modric – Croatia – Dinamo Zagreb, Zrinjski Mostar, Inter Zapresic, Spurs, Real Madrid

& copy imago images

View player profile

44 Fabio Cannavaro – Italy – Napoli, Parma, Inter, Juventus, Real Madrid, Al-Ahli, Bengal Tuskers

& copy imago images

View player profile

43 Luis Suárez – Uruguay – Nacional, FC Groningen, Ajax, Liverpool, FC Barcelona

& copy imago images

View player profile

42 Pavel Nedved – Czech Republic – Skoda Plzen, Dukla Prague, Sparta Praha, Lazio, Juventus

& copy imago images

View player profile

40 Wayne Rooney – England – Everton, Manchester United, DC United, Derby

& copy imago images

View player profile

39 Michael Ballack – Germany – Chemnitzer FC, 1. FC Kaiserslautern, Bayer Leverkusen, FC Bayern, Chelsea

& copy imago images

View player profile

38 Miroslav Klose – Germany – 1. FC Kaiserslautern, Werder Bremen, FC Bayern, Lazio

& copy Getty Images

View player profile

37 Bastian Schweinsteiger – Germany – FC Bayern, Manchester United, Chicago Fire

& copy imago images

View player profile

36 Xabi Alonso – Spain – Real Sociedad, Eibar, Liverpool, Real Madrid, FC Bayern

& copy Getty Images

View player profile

34 Franck Ribéry – France – Boulogne, Alés, Brest, Metz, Galatasaray, Marseille, FC Bayern, Fiorentina

& copy imago images

View player profile

33 – Frank Lampard – England – West Ham, Swansea, Chelsea, New York City FC, Manchester City

& copy imago images

View player profile

32 Didier Drogba – Ivory Coast – Levallois, Le Mans, Guingamp, Marseille, Chelsea. Shanghai Shenua, Galatasaray, Montreal Impact, Arizona United, Phoenix Rising

& copy Getty Images

View player profile

30 Dani Alves – Brazil – Bahia, Sevilla FC, FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus, PSG, FC São Paulo

& copy imago images

View player profile

29 Clarence Seedorf – Netherlands – Ajax, Sampdoria, Real Madrid, Inter, AC Milan, Botafogo

& copy imago images

View player profile

27 Samuel Eto'o – Cameroon – Real Madrid, Leganés, Espanyol, Mallorca, FC Barcelona, ​​INter, Anzhi, Chelsea, Everton, Sampdoria, Antalyaspor, Konyaspor, Qatar SC

& copy imago images

View player profile

26 Robert Lewandowski – Poland – Legia, Znicz Pruszkow. Lech Poznan, Dortmund, FC Bayern

& copy imago images

View player profile

24 Arjen Robben – Netherlands – Groningen, PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid, FC Bayern

& copy imago images

View player profile

20 David Beckham – England – Manchester United, Preston North End, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, PSG

& copy imago images

View player profile

17 Roberto Carlos – Brazil – Atletico MG, Palmeiras, Inter, Real Madrid, Fenerbahce, Corinthians, Anzhi, Delhi Dynamos

& copy imago images

View player profile

16 Raúl – Spain – Real Madrid, Schalke 04, Al-Sadd, New York Cosmos

& copy Getty Images

View player profile

15 Andrea Pirlo – Italy – Brescia, Inter, Reggina, AC Milan, Juventus, New York City FC

& copy imago images

View player profile

13 Kaká – Brazil – São Paulo FC, AC Milan, Real Madrid, Orlando City SC

& copy imago images

View player profile

12 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Sweden – Malmö FF, Ajax, Juventus, Inter, FC Barcelona, ​​AC Milan, PSG, Manchester United, LA Galaxy

& copy imago images

View player profile

10 Luís Figo – Portugal – Sporting, FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Inter

& copy imago images

View player profile

7 Thierry Henry – France – AS Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal, FC Bacrelona, ​​New Yor Red Bulls

& copy imago images

View player profile

5 Ronaldinho – Brazil – Grêmio, PSG, FC Barcelona, ​​AC Milan, Flamengo, Atlético Mineiro, Querétaro, Fluminense

& copy imago images

View player profile

4 Ronaldo – Brazil – Cruzeiro, PSV Eindhoven, FC Barcelona, ​​Inter, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Corinthians

& copy imago images

View player profile

3 Zinédine Zidane – France – Cannes, Bordeaux, Juventus, Real Madrid

& copy imago images

View player profile

2 Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal – Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus

& copy TM / imago images

View player profile

Gianluigi Buffon is one of the three most expensive goalkeepers in the world

Gianluigi Buffon is still one of the three most expensive goalkeepers in the world since his signing for Juventus almost 20 years ago, specifically in the 2001-02 season when he arrived from Parma for almost 53 million euros.

The Italian legend says goodbye with 21 titles in his record as a Juve player (ten Serie A titles, four Cups, six Super Cups and a Series B championship). In addition, he is the footballer with the most games played in the history of Serie A and the international with the most appearances in the Azzurri squad.

