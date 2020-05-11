Gianluca Vacchi, the famous and eccentric millionaire will be a dad for the first time, at 53. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Gianluca Vacci will change the yachts, parties and dances, for diapers and the unveiled, well, the famous and eccentric millionaire will be dad for the first time, at 53, and he announced it together with his girlfriend Sharon Fonseca, 25, through social networks.

In the middle of May 10, Mother’s Day, Gianluca Vacchi and his girlfriend, the model Sharon Fonseca, with whom he has shared his life for 2 years, announced through an emotional video the young woman’s pregnancy, that she is 28 years younger than him.

“Today is Mother’s Day and of course my first thought goes to my mom, but I have to say that whenever I have thought of a potential mother for my son, that woman has always had all the characteristics of Sharon”, started the loving message.

“I am very happy to announce and share with you that Sharon and I are expecting a child and she will be the mother I always dreamed of for my baby,” he said tenderly, along with his girlfriend, who could not do without emotion, filling him with kisses in shoulder while listening to it.

Despite the fact that the Italian DJ has led a life of luxuries and eccentricities, where he became famous for his lifestyle full of parties, and unique dances, and of course, for his handsome appearance; since 2018 he had expressed his intention to settle down achieve his biggest dream, to be a dad, which he wanted to experience before reaching the age of 60, and so it will be.

Before your pregnancy, his beautiful girlfriend could not hide happiness, smiling and listening attentively to her partner, to end with a beautiful message in Spanish.

“Thank you my love for giving me the most beautiful gift,” he said, to close with a tender kiss of love.

