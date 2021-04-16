Gianluca Vacchi shares a harsh message after the operation of his five-month-old baby

The baby of Gianluca Vacchi and Sharon Fonseca, Blu Jerusalema Vacchi, He underwent cleft palate surgery and through Instagram the famous musician shared his feelings and also talks about how hard it was for him and his partner to go through this moment. He emphasizes the strength of his baby and is in solidarity with the parents who, like him, have had to live a similar situation.

“Earlier this week, we had our daughter’s cleft palate surgery. It has been a very challenging and emotional week for us, and you can already imagine for her… that your little baby goes through something as serious as surgery, it really shakes up your whole world as a parent, ”said Gianluca Vacchi.

“Our angel really never ceases to amaze us! She was so brave, gentle and sweet in spite of everything, I am proud to be her father! “

There is no doubt that this moment has been hard for the Italian, who confesses to having come to tears with this writing: “With tears in my eyes, I tell you that my heart goes out to all parents who go through health experiences with their babies. I hope they are always protected. Now we are home. We are very grateful and blessed! ”

The famous DJ’s post generated more than a million likes and the scope of his message also increases not only because of his fame and the number of followers, but also because his words were shared in three languages, English, Spanish and Italian. . Heidi Klum, Gian Varela, Tavi and Tyrese among others have shown solidarity with their friend by sending him messages of love and support.

Sharon Fonseca, for her part, shared the same message from her husband. To this celebrities like Francisca lachapel They have reacted by giving it their full support. “We love you Blu! 💙🙏🏽🥰 How brave and beautiful you are! 😍 ”, wrote the host of Despierta América. So did the actress and comedian Consuelo Duval: “Hug from mom to mom🙌 Blessed be God🙏🏻 ”.

Blu’s mother accompanied her words with a video in which the six-month-old baby can be seen in the hospital.

