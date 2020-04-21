Gianluca Vacchi in stimulating dance opens her bath towel | Instagram

Known for his extravagant life Gianluca Vacchi shared a new video on his Instagram where several of his followers were surprised to see him alone in a bath towel, and even more when he opened it while dancing.

The Italian businessman continually delights His Followers both men and women, because he is fascinated to show off his life and his luxuries as well as his figure.

To their 52 years old He is one of the men who maintains his physique as if he were a young man of 30 years of continuous way to see parts of his body while exercising.

Something that has always attracted attention is his manly member because on many occasions his publications reveal a little more, even if he wears clothes, it is inevitable not to turn his eyes to one side and he surely knows this, which he continues to do to date.

“Applaud … With or without a towel?” He wrote in his post.

Taking advantage of this Vacchi flirts in his videos and always throws both looks and smiles that would melt anyone.

In this video, which is in fact a Tik tok Gianluca is wearing a towel as if she had just come out of a shower, do not get too excited that you could be disappointed, she puts herself in profile and opens her towel wide, due to the angle and position of the camera. only the profile appears which part of the towel that opens Does not reveal anything! since it was on the other hand oh great disappointment.

Start dancing one of the audios that you have probably already heard and it is quite funny to see it like this, because that adds even more to its position coquette.

Although he left nothing in sight it is a complete delight to see Gianluca Vacchi making his videos showing his physical attractiveness and hear him speak with that delicious Italian accent.

