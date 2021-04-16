Gianluca Vacchi announces that they operated on his baby Blu Jerusalema, just 5 months old

Gianluca Vacchi revealed that his daughter Blu Jerusalema, who was born in October last year, has already undergone surgery to treat her cleft palate.

An intervention that from the moment he was born, he and his girlfriend, the model Sharon fonsecaThey knew that they had to face in order to correct the opening in the palate.

“Earlier this week, we had our daughter’s cleft palate surgery. It has been a very challenging and emotional week for us, and you can imagine for her (…) having your little baby go through something as serious as surgery, it really shakes up your whole world as a parent”, This was announced by the millionaire on his Instagram account.

Subsequently, the Italian businessman was proud of his first-born before the operation to which the little girl was subjected and stressed: “Our angel really never ceases to amaze us! She was so brave, gentle and sweet in spite of everything,I am proud to be his father! ”.

Vacchi also took the opportunity to address a few words for parents who go through the same thing: “With tears in my eyes, I tell you that my heart goes out to all parents who go through health experiences with their babies. I hope they are always protected. Now we are home. We are so grateful and blessed!”.

It has been almost six months since Gianluca and Sharon welcomed Blu and since then, the couple has not stopped sharing every important moment of the baby, the way she interacts with her parents, her flirty outfits, her room and every new curiosity. that he discovers, showing how happy they are to be the parents of the beautiful girl.

