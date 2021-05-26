Gianluca Vacchi and the difficult moments of his daughter’s operation

The peace and joy in the lives of Gianluca Vacchi and Sharon Fonseca was interrupted for a few moments when Blu Jerusalema, their half-year-old daughter, had to go into surgery. In his exclusive interview with HI! USES Last December, the Italian businessman revealed that the girl was born with a cleft palate, a detail that could be corrected with surgery when she was six months old. Focused on Blu’s well-being, the loving parents followed the doctor’s instructions to the letter and a few weeks ago the baby underwent a successful operation, moments that also became the most complicated for her parents.

© @ gianlucavacchi Gianluca Vacchi and Sharon Fonseca suffered a lot when they saw their daughter go through surgery

“Thank God he is very well and is recovering. The operation went very well. We are very happy, really, ”the proud father told the Venezuelan journalist, Caterina Valentino. And although the little girl is fine today, they were hours of great concern.

“I swear to you, seeing her suffer after surgery was one of the hardest experiences of my life,” Vacchi said. “It was incredible when I had her in my arms, full of blood … I suffered a lot,” she said with a broken heart to see her little girl go through a moment of pain.

Gianluca continued: “A little angel like that … clearly happens, but they would not have to suffer,” he said about how small Blu is and how he should only be happy. “With tears, I tell you that my heart goes out to all parents who go through health experiences with their babies,” he said moved.

A new life thanks to Blu Jerusalema

Gianluca was reborn with the arrival of his first daughter, a girl who not only won his unborn heart. Father and daughter already have a very special bond that the Italian realizes very happily. “When I visit her, she has a bit of a fight with the nanny. He has great character. She sees me and gets really excited until I carry her. He turns to the nanny and makes a gesture to her, ”she said with a laugh at her complicity with her daughter.

© @ sharfonseca Gianluca Vacchi loves fatherhood

As the daughter of a famous millionaire, Blu has some luxuries that happy dad speaks of very naturally, such as the fact that the girl does not have a room, but an apartment at home. “She has some rooms for her. She has the closet of an actress, ”Vacchi revealed with a laugh.

Gianluca Vacchi enjoys how beautiful it is to have a baby at home and how rewarding it is for him to see everything in a new way. “I want to learn and get to know the world again, but now with my daughter because it will be a beautiful experience and trip,” he said excitedly.