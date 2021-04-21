Gianluca Vacchi and Sharon Fonseca share that their daughter has already been operated

Gianluca Vacchi and Sharon Fonseca had nervous moments this week. Blu Jerusalema’s parents saw their nearly six-month-old daughter undergo surgery. A surgery that from the moment he was born on October 27, they knew they had to face, as they revealed in an exclusive interview with HI! USES, the baby was born with an open palate, a condition commonly known as ‘cleft palate’.

“Earlier this week, we had our daughter’s cleft palate surgery,” explained the Italian businessman alongside a photo in which he holds the baby, who appears to be in recovery.

“It has been a very challenging and emotional week for us, and you can already imagine for her … that your little baby goes through something as serious as surgery, it really shakes up your whole world as a parent,” he added, moved by the concern that now it turns to relief.

With his kind words, Gianluca confirmed that the baby is fine and that the surgery was performed successfully. “Our angel really never ceases to amaze us! She was so brave, gentle and sweet in spite of everything, I am proud to be her father! ”, He expressed.

To conclude his message, the loving dad sympathized with those who may go through a similar or even more delicate situation. “With tears in my eyes, I tell you that my heart goes out to all parents who go through health experiences with their babies. I hope they are always protected. Now we are home. We are so grateful and blessed! 🙏🏽❤️, ”he wrote.

Blu Jerusalema’s birth problem

Last December, Gianluca and Sharon posed together for the digital cover of HI! USES in which they introduced their daughter to the world. On that occasion, the proud dad revealed: “Blu was born with an open palate, which is clinically known as a ‘cleft palate’. That was a very strong blow for both of us. When they told me, my head, my soul and my heart immediately went with Blu, but also with all the children who can have this same thing and who are not fortunate enough to have resources like us ”.

The operation allowed to open the baby’s palate and suture the muscles that did not close during the pregnancy. The surgery had the parents nervous since it was necessary to anesthetize her with only months of life. Fortunately, everything went well and after his recovery, Blu Jerusalema will be able to lead a normal life.