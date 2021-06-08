Gianluca Vacchi and Sharon Fonseca get vaccinated against COVID in Serbia

Used to revealing the important events of his life, with his more than 20 million followers, Gianluca Vacchi shared the right moment when he received the coronavirus vaccine. The Italian-born millionaire revealed that both he and his partner, the model Sharon fonseca , received the inoculation in the city of Belgrade, capital of Serbia, a country to which they traveled from Bologna, Italy, where they live with their little Blu Jerusalema.

© @ gianluca_vacchi_followersVacchi shared how his vaccination process was

Through his Instagram profile, Gianluca, who has become a celebrity in the networks, shared a series of videos of his vaccination, which caused great expectations among local and international media. Between cameras, flashes and reporters, the famous couple was vaccinated, perhaps hoping to serve as an example for others who still hesitate to receive the inoculation. However, the Italian’s vaccination has caused some controversy among his compatriots.

Sharon showed that she was afraid of injections, while Gianluca showed a natural attitude and above all a joker. Even to receive the vaccine, the tycoon took off his shirt and revealed his muscular chest full of tattoos.

“Thank you Belgrade for the welcome and support during the vaccination. I love you, Blegrado ”, Vacchi wrote about the videos published in his stories. The Serbian news site Kurir.rs, Vacchi and his girlfriend were received by politician Goran Vesic, who is serving as mayor of Belgrade.

According to the newspaper La Vanguardia, Sharon and Gianluca received the first dose of the vaccine on May 13, and it was almost two months later that the popular couple obtained the second dose. Why in Serbia? According to international media, said country is promoting the so-called “vaccine tourism”, which means that it allows the administration of the dose to foreigners who meet certain requirements.

© @ sharfonseca Sharon Fonseca shared this photo from his first trip to Serbia in mid-May to receive the vaccine