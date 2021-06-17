Gianluca Vacchi: 10 moments with his daughter that will melt your heart

The new parents and Blu faced cleft palate surgery. Gianluca reflected on the ordeal along with this photo and wrote: “Earlier this week, we had our daughter’s cleft palate surgery. It has been a very challenging and emotional week for us, and you can already imagine for her … that your little baby goes through something as serious as surgery, it really shakes up your whole world as a parent. Our angel really never ceases to amaze us! He was so brave, calm and sweet in spite of everything, I am proud to be his father! With tears in my eyes, I tell you that my heart goes out to all parents who go through health experiences with their babies. I hope they are always protected. Now we are home. We are so grateful and blessed! “