Gianluca Mager goes back to Munar and lifts the title of the Marbella challenger

Updated 04/04/2021 – 13:57

If there has been a strong man this week on the courts of the Puente Romano Tennis Club in Marbella, it is Gianluca Mager. The Italian, who was forced to overcome a disadvantage set yesterday in his semifinal with his compatriot Alessandro Giannessi, has done it again today in the final against Jaume Munar with a stand turned against his reliable tennis.

Mager, at 26, becomes the fourth champion of the challenger marbell, joining the palmars with Stefano Travaglia (2018), Pablo Andjar (2019) and Pedro Martnez (2020).

Munar, despite scoring the initial sleeve, has ended up kneeling with a score of 2-6, 6-3 and 6-2.

The mallorqun He was present at the appointment with 13 games won by one lost in tournaments of the category this season. His rival, on the other hand, had in the quarters of the Open 250 in Delray Beach his top in 2021.

Mager, after signing the tables on the scoreboard, It was shot 4-0 in the tiebreaker that was already impossible to overcome by Tomeu Salv’s pupil at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor.

The brand new winner, to return this Monday to the world ‘top100’, continue to deploy his tennis from tomorrow on the same land as it appears in the Anytech365 Andaluca Open box. His first adversary will be Mikhail Kukushkin.

In the same situation is Munar, one of the eight members of the ‘Armada’ with a direct ticket to the table and who is initially seen with a player from the previous one.