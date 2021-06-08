Gianinna Maradona opposes auctioning of her father’s belongings

06/07/2021 at 9:41 PM CEST

Gianinna Maradona, daughter of the deceased Diego Maradona, opposed the auction of the assets of the world champion with Argentina in Mexico 1986 and asked his brothers to allow the construction of a monument to the soccer star so that “everyone can go and leave her a flower.”

“If it were up to me, I wouldn’t sell or auction anything about my dad. However, what I feel or think unfortunately the others pass it by the ortho. Nobody wants to meet, nobody wants to speak privately, they just need to be on tv saying bullshit“, he pointed Gianinna maradona, 32, through his Twitter account.

According to judicial sources informed the local press, several goods and objects that belonged to the former soccer player will be auctioned and the money will be divided among his five children and heirs: Diego Maradona Sinagra (34 years), Dalma Maradona (34 years), Gianinna maradona (32 years), Jana Maradona (25 years old) and Diego Fernando Maradona (8 years).

Gianinna Maradona also asked her brothers to allow the construction of a monument to honor the soccer star.

“I hope they can and want to sign to be able to make him the ‘memorial’ that he deserves even if it is not profitable in twine (silver). Not everything happens because of that guys. He deserves that everyone can go and leave him a flower, he deserves everything Hopefully everyone understands it, “he said. The former captain and former coach of Argentina passed away on November 25, 2020 at the age of 60.

The autopsy determined that he died as a consequence of “acute pulmonary edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure” and a “dilated cardiomyopathy” was discovered.

His body was buried in a private cemetery in the province of Buenos Aires.