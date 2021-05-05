Giancarlo Stanton remains on fire and homered for the Yankees

The gardener of the Yankees from New York, Giancarlo stanton connected long home run down the left field of Yankee Stadium in the Big leagues.

A pitching that remained in the zone of power to Zack Greinke, Giancarlo stanton took the opportunity to send her to fly and add her seventh home run of the season with the Yankees.

Today faces are seen again Yankees and Astros, who promise to give a good series for all the antecedents of the supposed robbery of signs of the Astros against the Yankees and the home run of Altuve before Aroldis Chapman in the Big leagues.

Giancarlo stanton He knows it very well and applied all his strength to get it out of a homerun and increase the partial difference in the scoreboard 3-1 for his organization in the MLB.

No one: Stanton: May the force be with you! #EstamosReady pic.twitter.com/wZhOVH06DM – Yankees Baseball (@Yankees_Beisbol) May 4, 2021

Fans are still looking for the ball because the force with which he landed Stanton saying home runHe was worthy of a hitter like him. Without a doubt, when healthy it is very useful for New Yorkers who need to continue adding victories if they want to get into the Playoffs of the Big leagues.

Has it already fallen?