Giancarlo Stanton is clear when he will play outfield; does not want to sit before National teams

The slugger Giancarlo stanton is getting ready to play in the gardens with the Yankees of New York in the MLB.

Giancarlo stanton he literally missed the series against the Philadelphia Phillies because there is no DH batter there and he was not ready to play in the outfield.

However, he is apparently frustrated and said that he began training in early July to be in the outfield for the upcoming interleague games for the Los Angeles. Yankees on the MLB.

What scares the most Yankees is that Stanton suffers an injury of those that leaves him out for multiple weeks on defense.

Here the report:

Giancarlo Stanton said that he is building his body up to start playing the outfield; expects to be ready by early July. Stanton stated that his main goal was to not be out of the lineup for the next interleague series. – Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 17, 2021

Giancarlo stanton has not gone to the all-star game or won any kind of prize with the Yankees from New York despite occupying the largest contract in the franchise.