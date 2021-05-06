Giancarlo Stanton homered the Astros again

The gardener of the Yankees from New York, Giancarlo stanton, I hit a beastly home run against the shipments of Venezuelan Luis García in the MLB.

Wednesday’s matchday between the Houston Astros vs. Yankees from New York, where the player Giancarlo stanton he excelled with a huge two-run homer.

Now Giancarlo stanton is leading the Yankees New York in RBIs with a single swing, adding three homers so far this season with 20 RBIs, hitting over 300, the complete opposite at the start of the season.

Here the video:

Another hit game … 11 and counting 😎 435 FT Giancarlo Stanton’s rocket 🚀pic.twitter.com / cTLQo0WH8V https://t.co/PIAiNcJZot – 𝓒𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓸𝓼 𝓜𝓸𝓻𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓼 (@C_MoralesD) May 6, 2021

Giancarlo stanton who leads the MLB At Avg since April 23 at 423, he has 13 hits in the last five MLB games, this is the most hits in such a short trajectory for the slugger.

