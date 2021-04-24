Giancarlo Stanton hit the two fastest home runs of the season

The slugger of New York Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton, he hit the fastest home runs on record so far this season in the MLB-Major League Baseball.

Through the game of New York Yankees and the Cleveland Indians, Giancarlo stanton He hit a home run 118 miles from left field and another 115 miles, the longest home run on record of all home runs hit in the 2021 season.

Here the video:

Laser Show. pic.twitter.com/xjFy0CvhCJ – New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 24, 2021

116 MPH and 418 FT … Giancarlo Stanton with his 2nd laser of the game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Oad44OafEr – 𝓒𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓸𝓼 𝓜𝓸𝓻𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓼 (@C_MoralesD) April 24, 2021

Now Giancarlo stanton He is leading his team in both RBIs and home runs, raising his batting average to 180 and coming off the losing streak he was involved in. Giancarlo stanton He led his team to victory after a good mound start in combination with Jordan Montogomery and the rest of the Los Angeles bullpen. Yankees on the MLB.