Giancarlo Stanton hit his 14th home run of the season to bring the Yankees closer together

The gardener Giancarlo stanton hit a home run beastly against the Anaheim Angels to add their 14th of the season in the MLB.

Through the game of the Anaheim Angels and the Yankees from New York, Giancarlo stanton He dropped a bomb through left field to put the game down in the sixth inning of that game, before the Venezuelan Jose Suárez sent.

Saying home run had a 112-mile outing with 426 feet of distance covered on the MLB. Giancarlo stanton He had been a bit off offensively, hitting 268. with 14 homers and 38 RBIs, still on duty and nothing compared to young players who earn less than him like Rafael Devers, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, etc.

However, the Yankees lost 5-3 to the Anaheim Angels, Michael King took the loss while Jose Suárez had a luxury relief where he threw 5.1 innings allowing just one run with 5 strikeouts, Raisel Iglesias scored another save.