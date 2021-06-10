Giancarlo Stanton had two criminal homers against the Twins

The gardener Giancarlo stanton was present in the game against the Minnesota Twins with two spectacular home runs with the Yankees of New York in the MLB.

After returning to the field after spending two weeks on the disabled list, the bat Giancarlo stanton He was on the ground, but everything indicates that he was activated and came to take things where he left them when he was injured.

Through the second game in the series between the Yankees from New York and the Minnesota Twins, Giancarlo stanton went 3-for-3 with two home runs, 1 double and five RBIs in the MLB 2021.

Here the videos:

The first went out to 113 miles with 423 feet traveled.

The second set off 108 miles 405 feet away.

Now the 325 million man is hitting 270. With 11 homers and 29 RBIs, in a single game he had his numbers skyrocketed.

At the beginning of the season the name of Giancalo Stanton sounded for the MVP of the American League for his good start with the tree, it seemed that he was going to have the best season with the Yankees uniform, however, those possibilities still remain. .