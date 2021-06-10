Giancarlo Stanton feels powerless over banned substance use

The designated hitter Giancarlo stanton of the Yankees of New York, expressed its dissatisfaction with the use of prohibited substances that are being done in the MLB.

Apparently Stanton is aware or has realized that multiple pitchers are using sticky substances to have a better grip on the ball and therefore have a point advantage over the batters.

That is something unfair to Giancarlo stanton, who claims that hitters break their backs working so that those who want to hurt them are cheating. In addition, he said that he thinks the numbers are too far to one side this season, the pitching is dominating too much in the MLB.

“I think the figures speak for themselves about how this year has gone” “I think the ideal for everyone is that the terrain is fair, we break the mule working, and it is not fair that half of the players are cheating “Said the slugger of the Yankees , Giancarlo Stanton.