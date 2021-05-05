Giancarlo Stanton doing what he’s never done in MLB

The gardener of the Yankees from New York, Giancarlo stanton, he’s doing amazing things with his log in the last weeks of the MLB .

Stanton who has been heavily criticized since he came to the Yankees Due to his poor health and poor performance on several occasions, he has not yet presented physical discomfort and his wood is speaking for itself.

Giancarlo stanton who leads the MLB At Avg since April 23 at 423, he has 13 hits in the last five MLB games, this is the most hits in such a short trajectory for the slugger.

In all, Stanton is hitting 297. with 7 homers, 18 RBIs, 14 runs scored and 28 strikeouts. There is no doubt that when this man is in total health he can do incredible things and revive that MVP who took everything in the National League with the Miami Marlins.

Giancarlo Stanton now has 13 hits in his last 5 games. That’s his most hits in any 5-game span in his career. – Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) May 5, 2021

You have to give credit to Aaron Boone, who looked for a way for him to have a better offensive performance, moving his name several times in the lineup to see how he felt more comfortable, in addition to giving him days off.