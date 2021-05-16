Giancarlo Stanton could be back in the series against Texas

The gardener of the Yankees from New York, Giancarlo stanton could be of Return for the series against the Texas Rangers at Big leagues – MLB.

Everything seems to indicate that Stanton could be back sooner than expected. According to a report by Bryan Hoch covering the Yankees, the Bombers outfielder will be for the series against the Texas Rangers in the MLB.

Giancarlo stanton he had been pulled out of alignment due to stiffness in his left quadriceps. His manager Aaron Boone stressed that he could be in Arlington.

Stanton in this season with the Yankees New York has a .282 average, 24 RBIs and nine homers.

Its inclusion in the line-up of the Big leagues with New Yorkers is of vital importance since in the last disputed commitments he had woken up with the tree and was being timely.

Like Giancarlo stanton, Rougned Odor could have his return to his former team in the Big leagues.