Giancarlo Stanton continues to slaughter the Houston Astros

This is Stanton’s third game in a row hitting from home run The first was against Zack Greinke, then Luis García and now Lance McCullers.

In addition, the slugger has 12 consecutive games hitting a hit, since April 23 he has not gone blank in any game of the Yankees from New York.

No one is hotter than Giancarlo Stanton #SquadUp, 12 games in a row hitting, 49-25 in that span, with 6 home runs of his 9 home runs. This missile went out 117 miles #MakeItMajor

Video from @MLB pic.twitter.com/1jjZUeZ9zR – Fernando Arreaza Ortega (@arreazaortega) May 6, 2021

Giancarlo stanton leads the MLB At Avg since April 23 at 423, he has 17 hits in the last five MLB games, this is the most hits in such a short trajectory for the slugger.

Now Giancarlo Stanton is leading the Yankees New York in RBIs with a single swing, adding nine home runs so far this season with 22 = 3 RBIs, hitting over .300, the complete opposite at the start of the season.