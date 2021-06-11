Giancarlo Stanton brings his sons on home runs to the Twins

The slugger Giancarlo stanton of the Yankees from New York brings children to the Twins based on home runs in MLB.

Through the series of three games between the Yankees from New York and the Minnesota Twins, Giancarlo stanton he hit his third home run of the series and his third in two games.

This third home run in the series came off his former Yankees teammate JJ Happ with a start 107.7 miles and 422 feet down the center field of Twins Stadium.

Now the 325 million man has 8 RBIs in two games with 3 home runs , increased his batting average to 171. with 12 home runs and 32 RBIs.

Each of these three home runs has surpassed 400 feet and 107 miles off the bat.Giancarlo stanton.

Here is the video of the home runs:

Giancarlo Stanton meets JA Happ 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9qqXFTN25M – Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) June 11, 2021

The first set out at 113 miles with 423 feet traveled and the second set out at 108 miles with 405 feet of distance.

If this man starts hitting injury free, another bantamweight can sing for the New York Yankees, who when they have a good offense have an 80% chance of winning because their pitchers are on fire this MLB season.