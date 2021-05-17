Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks are placed on the disabled list

The gardeners Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks were sent to the injured list of the Yankees of New York in the MLB.

Aaron Hicks who is talking about having knee surgery, was sent to rest for 10 days to see how his injury progresses and if he really needs surgery. Meanwhile veteran Ryan Lamarre was called up to the big team to fill that void.

Giancarlo stanton who is having a good offensive season and had thus far been injury-free, was now placed on the disabled list when he was expected to return to the field in this series against the Texas Rangers in the MLB.

The Dominican Albert Abreu was called to replace Giancarlo stanton, this will go to the bullpen of Yankees.

Luckily Odor is almost ready to return to the field, in the meantime it may be that Luke Voit will be designated, DJ Lemahieu at first base and Odor directly to second base. In the gardens Aaron Judge, Clint Frazier, Brett Gardner and Miguel Andújar will be in charge.

Here the report:

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Placed OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 5/14) with a left quad strain.

• Recalled RHP Albert Abreu (# 84) from Triple-A Scranton / Wilkes-Barre. – Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) May 17, 2021