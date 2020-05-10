One of the most outstanding actors in recent years, famous for his antagonistic characters in series such as ‘Breaking Bad‘ or ‘The Mandalorian’ could continue this streak of roles. If there is something that was missing, it was to enter the world of comics for live-action and from the MCU and DC it seems that the best option is the second one with a role undervalued by its past, Giancarlo Esposito would play Mr Freeze in ‘The Batman’.

In fact, the 62-year-old actor already has experience in this universe since it is the Lex Luthor’s voice in the ‘Harley Quinn’ animated series, another villain. But his appearance and voice make him perfect for this type of character. He will appear in the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’ of which it is known that we will be able to see him fight with the mythical darksaber.

Normally when we talk about Victor Fries, the terrible performance of Arnold Schwarzenegger in ‘Batman & Robin‘, who told absurd jokes about the ice whenever he could, making his appearances somewhat uncomfortable, but the reality is that his story is complex and very tragic, so an improvement with the right script and actor, could be what you need to stoke the heat in the character.

The movie directed by Matt Reeves will see actor Robert Pattinson’s entry as the Dark Knight in a few months and although the villains are not lacking, it seems that fans want to add more, if not this, minimum in the sequels that will continue to be good production. Giancarlo Esposito would interpret Mr Freeze in ‘The Batman’ because the fans want it, they are the ones who have put an image of both together and now The internet goes crazy because it happens.