Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said Thursday that the United States does not treat his country as an ally and complained that the power is evading its responsibility by deporting migrants with coronavirus, while offering no medical aid.

Giammattei, who assumed the presidency in January this year, made those remarks in a video conference organized by the Washington-based think tank Atlantic Council.

“I believe that Guatemala is an ally of the United States, but I do not think that the United States is an ally of Guatemala because they do not treat us as such,” said Giammattei.

The president considered that an alliance must be mutual and affirmed that his country does not feel “appreciated” by the treatment they have recently received from Washington, especially in the context of the pandemic.

In the past two months, Guatemala has received 102 deported coronavirus-infected migrants from the United States, according to data released on May 11 by the Guatemalan Migration Institute.

“We,” said Giammattei, “want to be allies of the United States and behave as such, but we want reciprocity. Okay, you can bring the migrants back, they are our responsibility; but you are bringing them with an illness, because we share that part of that problem ”.

Complaints

In line with that, the president complained that Washington has not offered any help to his government unlike other countries, to which he has sent respirators and other supplies.

Ironically, Giammattei said that the only thing Guatemala has received from the US They are the masks or face masks worn by migrants who are deported.

“Let’s share the problem, we have to be fair, we have to share the problem,” insisted the Guatemalan leader, who, however, expressed his desire to have a “closer” relationship with the American power.

Since the coronavirus crisis began, the United States It has offered $ 1 billion in international aid, according to figures from the State Department, which has not specified which nations have received its assistance.

According to official data on Wednesday, Guatemala has registered 2,265 coronavirus infections and 45 deaths from COVID-19 since the first case was detected in the Central American country on March 13.

The United States sent around 54,000 Guatemalans back by air in 2019, as reflected in official records.

Deportations of Guatemalans by land from Mexico also continue in force despite the health emergency caused by the coronavirus.

.