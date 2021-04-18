Giacomo Prati, new Barcelona Dragons player

04/18/2021 at 11:16 AM CEST

Giacomo Prati is a new player for the Barcelona Dragons. The 23-year-old Italian is already officially part of the squad that Adam Rita and the rest of the technical staff will have at their disposal.

The new Barcelona Dragons player performs primarily defensive tasks, although he can also play in attack. On the defensive side, Prati plays as ‘Defensive End’ (DE) and ‘Linebacker’ (LB). But given his versatility he can also play as ‘Tight End’ (TE) in offensive tasks.

Giacomo Prati arrives at the Dragons from the UWE Bullets, where he has played the last seasons. Prior to his stay in this team, the most recent to date, he has also been part of other European teams such as the Bristol Aztecs, Bristol Pride Academy, Torbay Trojans and Plymouth Blitz. Throughout these years, Prati has also achieved personal distinctions such as being ‘Rookie’ of the year with the Plymouth Blitz and being named captain in the Bristol Aztecs.

The new ‘Defensive End’ faces the season that will start next June with great enthusiasm: “I want to be an influential player within the team and have an undefeated season. With the ultimate goal of winning the championship. I also want to improve every day. I am eager to put my skills to the test against other elite athletes. This is the first season of the European League of Football and I want everyone within our organization to find a tone and a way forward for future seasons. We all have to accept a winning mindset, driven by hard work and being better than the day before.

The management and technical staff of the Barcelona Dragons believe in Giacomo Prati that he is a player with a lot of character and strength. The Italian has that spirit of improvement and work necessary to grow and be better every day. They conclude by commenting that he is a great American football player who will contribute a lot to the team in this first season.