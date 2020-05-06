He doubts that, with his aggressive style, he would have survived a time with so many accidents.

Giacomelli is an F1 former driver who raced for McLaren, Alfa Romeo, Toleman and Life

The merit of the titles of Fangio stands out for the high mortality rate of those years

Bruno Giacomelli is a former Formula 1 driver who raced in the category in the 80s. The Italian remembers the fear that happened in a time when there was not as much safety as now and accidents were common. The one from Lombardy believes that Max Verstappen, with his aggressive style, would have had serious problems surviving in those circumstances.

Giacomelli, who drove for McLaren, Alfa Romeo, Toleman and Life, highlights the merit of the Fangio championships for being achieved at a time with such a high mortality rate. For this reason, he believes that drivers like Max Verstappen, with an aggressive style on the track, are lucky to drive cars as safe today, since he doubts that someone like the Red Bull man would have survived at that time.

“Schumacher has won seven championships. Fangio won five, but he won them with different cars and at a time when people were dying, do you know what I’m saying? It means that Verstappen would have died at least three or four times if he were in the cars of the 80s that I was driving, “says Giacomelli in remarks to the Italian edition of the American web portal Motorsport.com.

Giacomelli remembers the fear that happened when suffering an accident during his Formula 1 years. Although the loss of control lasted a second, he points out that the really difficult thing was not thinking about the consequences.

“I was scared during accidents. In those few seconds that an accident lasts, in which you are conscious, the first thing you think is ‘I don’t want to hurt myself,'” he adds.

“What are you doing? You hold the wheel, you try to be as stiff as possible and you wait for the blow. That is the moment of fear,” says Giacomelli to finish.

Giacomelli participated in more than 60 Formula 1 Grand Prixes between 1977 and 1990 and managed to get on the podium once, at the Las Vegas GP, and mark the Pole Position at Watkins Glen.

