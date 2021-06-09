Ghys wins the first stage, but Evenepoel is the first leader

06/09/2021 at 8:30 PM CEST

.

The Belgian Robbe Ghys (Sport Vlaanderen) won the first stage of the Cycling Tour of Belgium on Wednesday, but the first leader, thanks to the bonuses, is his compatriot Remco Evenpoel (Deceuninck Quick Step), second in the Maarkedal goal.

Ghys prevailed on the opening day, of 175.3 kilometers between Beveren and Maarkedal, by beating in the sprint the two cyclists with whom he was outstanding and the victory was played, Evenepoel and Gianni Marchand (Tarteletto-Isorex) from Belgium. .

This Wednesday is Robbe Ghys’ first professional victory.

But Remco Evenepoel is the first to wear the leader’s blue jersey thanks to the bonuses he got during the stage and at the finish line.

The young 21-year-old star leads Ghys by five seconds and Marchand by eight in an overall ranking that has seven Belgians in the top seven.

This Thursday the second of the five stages of the race will be held. It will be an individual time of 11.2 kilometers with start and finish in Knokke-Heist.