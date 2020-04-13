An Indonesian people use supernatural beings to scare their most rebellious inhabitants and make them not break the quarantine

Java, Indonesia.- A village on the island of Java has recruited ghosts volunteers for frighten people so that they stay at home, but for some, they have had the opposite effect.

The leaders of Indonesia, including President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), have been slow to react to the pandemic of coronavirus and they have resisted a national blockade. Jakarta, the capital, ordered the closure of two weeks of offices and banned gatherings of more than five people, but did not directly order people to stay at home, VOA reported.

Instead, there have been information campaigns to urge people to practice social distancing and good hygiene. But with the highest death rate from coronavirus In Asia after China, some communities have decided to take matters into their own (washed) hands.

And since Indonesian loves horror: the archipelago’s folklore contains hundreds of tales of ghosts and gouls, what better tool to keep people inside than … GHOSTS!

A group of young people in the town of Kepuh, in the center of Javadecided to recruit ghosts Volunteers to patrol the streets, hoping that seeing them would send anyone who felt at home to hide under the covers.

Anjar Pancaningtyas, head of a village youth group that coordinated with the police on the unconventional initiative, told .:

We wanted to be different and create a deterrent effect because ‘pocong’ is creepy and scary.



With their white shawls and their faces painted in black and white, a Pocong It would be a scary thing to find at night. These “ghosts of the shroud “representing the souls of the dead, they leap from the grave to warn people that the soul needs to be released from the shroud in which it was buried.

While for some, the supernatural strategy seemed to be working well. Resident Karno Supadmo said:

“Since the pocong appeared, parents and children have not left their homes … And people will not gather or stay on the streets after the afternoon prayers.”



The cause varies, either the ghost just want to trick people, or you do something that are prohibited in certain area or you’re provoking the ghost in that area

Black magic still exist too

But although people are still superstitious in IndonesiaIt won’t be a big surprise either that others have come out to try and catch a glimpse of the volunteer actors.

Although one person pointed out that ghosts they must be careful not to spread the virus themselves, because as we all know, the virus does not discriminate.

Since the tactic proved somewhat counterproductive, organizers have tried a different route, launching surprise patrols of pocong so people can’t wait where to wait for a sighting. And a surprise ghost is always going to be scarier than one that sticks to the schedule.

