The Future Games Show event served for many developers to present their new projects that are about to debut. Ghostrunner was present within the lineup, which showed off his impressive fast combat style and several new features in a new trailer.

During the broadcast, the new One More Level and Slipgate Ironworks game, Ghostrunner, appeared, the title characterized by having ninjas as protagonists in a cyberpunk world that mixes fast combat in first-person perspective.

In case you don’t remember, LEVEL UP already had the opportunity to try its demo and you could check the impressions in this article. One thing that stood out is his combat that demands skill and that many can find similarity to SUPERHOT, Mirror’s Edge and Hotline Miami, especially due to the cadence of attacks and fast mobility.

Well, these characteristics are what the new trailer reveals, which also presents new sections of the Dharma Tower, new enemies, as well as abilities never seen before.

Unfortunately, no further details about its release were shared in the trailer, which is still slated for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2020.

If you want to take a look at everything we tell you, check out the following video.

What did you think of the advance? Are you waiting for this title? Have you tried it yet? Tell us in the comments.

