Ghostbusters Handbook: Unmasking False Experts

It happens to me many times. Friends, family or students send me news and videos on social networks or WhatsApp about the benefits of new and revolutionary therapies or surprising discoveries, which are systematically silenced by “El Sistema”. There is always a supposed international expert in the field who endorses them and who they always want to silence. All this seasoned with apparently technical and suggestive words: orthomolecular, bioenergetic, biomagnetic, and a long etcetera.

These false experts speak with Socrates’ confidence and poise in front of the Athenian agora. Some even have thousands of followers which can lead to confusion.

I propose to try to reveal how these false scientists who flood the networks with hoaxes are hunted and whose sole purpose is to make money thanks to the naivety or good will of the people (follow the money trail, my friend).

The long way of the scientist

We all know what training a specialist doctor receives, be it a pediatrician or a neurosurgeon. First, six years of medicine, then the preparation of the MIR and then the specialty, which has an average duration of 4 years. That is, their training period consists of approximately 11 years.

But what about the scientists? To begin with, in their training they must pass undergraduate university studies and one year of specialization master’s degree. During that time, the student studies and learns what others have created, invented, or discovered.

From that moment on, the doctorate begins. The student must make new intellectual contributions that increase knowledge. This must materialize in the form of original publications in international technical journals or patents.

In the conventional scientific career, the doctorate is carried out with a research staff training contract. Getting one of these pre-doctoral contracts is very difficult and requires going through a highly competitive selection process.

Most of the doctors are trained in public universities, Higher Council for Scientific Research, Hospitals and other research centers of the autonomous administration. There is also the possibility of doing an industrial doctorate researching in a company.

The doctorate lasts about 4 years on average, although it is normal that many doctoral students need 5 or more years. In addition to learning to research, to carry out experiments and to master specific techniques, the doctoral candidate must carry out stays of several months a year in other universities, attend congresses, conferences and participate in academic activities.

And most importantly, you must get your discoveries spread in impact magazines. YouTube, Tik-Tok, Facebook or scam-books are not worth it. Your results must be recognized or validated by other independent laboratories.

Doctoral programs are demanding with this and it is necessary to have at least one or two publications of impact to be able to defend the doctoral thesis.

If we do the math, until finishing the doctorate we would already have an average of 10 years of academic training. But the thing does not end here. Now comes the postdoctoral stay in a prestigious laboratory, better if it is outside of Spain.

The “postdoc” phase usually lasts between 2 and 4 years, although many researchers spend more time abroad before being able to return to Spain with a reincorporation contract. To be a postdoctoral researcher it is also necessary to have impact publications and that these represent a real advance in knowledge. In the end, the whole system is based on the transmission of the results.

A career full of publications

As we can see, if someone is a doctor and an expert, they have played many games and scored some goals. That means you must have quite a few original articles on your specialty. Because all professional life is based on your experiments being replicable!

If the line of research is in the field of natural sciences or medicine, what a researcher has published can be found in the database of the National Library of Medicine of the National Institute of Health of the United States. We can search by author, subject, keywords, etc.

Another more specialized database is Web of Science, which includes a tool called Journal of Citation Reports, which collects specialized technical publications recognized by the scientific community, available through the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology.

We also have the Academic Google. This is less strict and can also include book chapters, theses and other types of documents. But it tells us how many times a work by one author has been cited by others. We also have the free Google Patents tool, where we can find inventions and inventors.

All these tools make it possible to discover if the profile of a supposed researcher is real. If an author is not in Pubmed or academic google, it is practically certain that he is a false expert.

With these few, but powerful weapons we can easily hunt down those ghosts that haunt us through the networks.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Antonio José Caruz Arcos receives funds from the Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness of the Government of Spain, the Regional Ministry of Health of the Junta de Andalucía, the Foundation for Research and Prevention of AIDS in Spain and the Fundació Marató TV3.